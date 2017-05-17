Fraesr Coast recycles thousands of ink cartridges

THE Fraser Coast has contributed thousands of recycled ink cartridges to Planet Ark, which were then turned into more than 900km of road surfaces and sealants.



During the past year, Australians returned more than 3.5 million cartridges through the Cartridges 4 Planet Ark program and of those 8633 were donated by the Fraser Coast.



Australians were returning 13,500 cartridges a day, the equivalent of 386 bathtubs full of cartridges. Queensland residents and businesses returned more than half a million printer cartridges to participating stores and councils during the campaign.



The new road surfaces have paved the streets of Brisbane City Council, Moreton Bay Regional Council and even the Australia Zoo car park on the Sunshine Coast.



Recycling Programs manager Ryan Collins said the success of the program was down to the industry's willingness to participate in the voluntary scheme, which ensured the environmental impact of the products was "responsibly managed".

