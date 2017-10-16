23°
News

FLOOD WARNING: Rivers will flood if heavy rain continues

Carlie Walker
by

IF HEAVY rains continue overnight and into Tuesday, three Fraser Coast rivers will reach at least minor flood levels.

The Mary, Cherwell and Burrum rivers could all flood if predicted rain arrives, according to a spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology.

Fraser Coast Councillor Rolf Light, who holds the Disaster Management Portfolio, said there was no need for people to panic buy, urging people to instead prepare themselves and their homes for continued wet weather.

He said the region's disaster management committee was on standby and ready to help with any issues that might be encountered across the Fraser Coast as a result of the heavy rain.

Cr Light said part of the challenge was that it was unclear how much more rain the area would receive.

"It's just so hard to tell."

He said there was a big difference between receiving a lot of rain over a few days compared to a lot of rain over a few hours.

Cr Light urged people to stay up to date with weather alerts and avoid flooded roads.
 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  burrum river cherwell fcweather flood maryborough mary river

Fraser Coast Chronicle
UPDATE: One-punch accused was on a suspended jail sentence

UPDATE: One-punch accused was on a suspended jail sentence

A court has heard the 19-year-old has breached bail six times before.

FOOTAGE: Road closures due to flash flooding on Fraser Coast

This was my driveway at 3pm on Sunday, it's higher now. Sunshine Acres.

FOOTAGE: Flash flooding has caused road closures.

'It was a bit unreal': Fish wash up on side walks

SMELLS FISHY: Dozens of fish were found washed up in Eli Waters after heavy rain was believed to have flooded drains causing them to be brought to the surface.

The fish covered parts of the walkway, drains and roads.

FLOOD WARNING ISSUED: Coast and Noosa on brink as high tide approaches

Roads are flooded on the Coast.

Authorities issue flood warning for Sunshine Coast, Noosa

Local Partners