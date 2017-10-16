FLOOD WARNING: Rivers will flood if heavy rain continues

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

IF HEAVY rains continue overnight and into Tuesday, three Fraser Coast rivers will reach at least minor flood levels.



The Mary, Cherwell and Burrum rivers could all flood if predicted rain arrives, according to a spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology.



Fraser Coast Councillor Rolf Light, who holds the Disaster Management Portfolio, said there was no need for people to panic buy, urging people to instead prepare themselves and their homes for continued wet weather.



He said the region's disaster management committee was on standby and ready to help with any issues that might be encountered across the Fraser Coast as a result of the heavy rain.



Cr Light said part of the challenge was that it was unclear how much more rain the area would receive.



"It's just so hard to tell."



He said there was a big difference between receiving a lot of rain over a few days compared to a lot of rain over a few hours.



Cr Light urged people to stay up to date with weather alerts and avoid flooded roads.

