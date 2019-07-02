Fragile Dasha departs ‘hurting inside and out’

AUSTRALIA'S tennis stocks have taken a dramatic hit on the opening day at the All England Club with two unceremonious eliminations in the women's draw at Wimbledon.

Hampered by plantar fasciitis and achilles tendinitis, the Victorian lost 7-5 6-0 to eighth seed Elina Svitolina.

It was Gavrilova's 11th first-round defeat in a miserable season blighted by shattered confidence and compromised mobility.

Gavrilova warned if she took time off to address injuries, there were no guarantees she would return.

Asked if she is contemplating a mid-career sabbatical, the 25-year-old said: "Maybe, but it's a tough decision to make and it's a bit scary at the same time.

"I would feel a bit guilty doing that (time off) for some reason and I think it could be the decision I have to make probably because my wellbeing comes first before trying to be a good tennis player.

"I just have to break the cycle.

"I've been having days when I'm super motivated and I'm up and about and days where I'm like I'm struggling

Victoria’s Daria Gavrilova says such is the extent of her injuries that some days she is struggling to walk.

"And the same with my injuries when I'm fine and I don't feel anything with the plantar fasciitis and my achilles and there are days when it's just not good.

"In Eastbourne, when I played this long match, the next day I was really struggling to walk.

"Like I got out of the bed and I was really struggling to put any weight through my feet.

"I was like 'If that's gonna be my tennis career, I'm not sure that's how I want to do it.'

"The scary part is if I do take time off, it's not guaranteed that it's gonna get much better."

Gavrilova's fragile mindset became evident late in the first set when after exchanging service breaks with Svitolina, she collapsed.

"I'm struggling mentally and this is what it came to," she said.

Daria Gavrilova was comprehensively beaten by Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

"Especially in the first set, I felt that I was dictating. But then I got really nervous from 5-all, hit two double faults in one game and didn't win a game from then.

"Definitely lack of confidence, I already don't have much to fall back on because I have not been winning a lot of matches and because of injuries I have not been training as much.

"I think a few times during the first set I copped out of a few rallies and went for a bigger shot than normal, where normally I'll just grind and make my opponent miss.

Astra Sharma has made a first-round exit in her Wimbledon debut.

"But that's not what I'm doing right now."

All England Club debutante Sharma was dispatched 6-4 6-2 by American 27th seed Sofia Kenin with the 133rd edition of The Championships barely an hour old.

In a contest there the scoreline failed to reflect how competitive Sharma was, the Sandgroper lost in 65 minutes with nine winners and 21 unforced errors to Kenin's 16 and 12.