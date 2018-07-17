Frank's Home Decor celebrates 25 years of business

WELL DONE: The team at Frank's Home Décor are celebrating 25 years on business in Hervey Bay.

STARTING with a small two-man operation in 1993, Frank's Home Decor has grown over 25 years to employ 10 local staff and has earned an outstanding reputation for quality workmanship and personalised customer service.

That's why the team have every reason to celebrate at their 25th anniversary Open Day on Saturday, July 21.

The family-owned business was established by Frank and his wife Janeen all those years ago and is now also run by their daughter Janita and her husband Ryan.

"We are completely locally operated ... all our staff live in town and we don't outsource installations to anyone else," Janita said.

"Frank bought the premises where we are now in 2001 and in that time has built a showroom office and have three purpose built factories where we manufacture our security goods and store all construction materials.

"The business has grown tremendously over the years."

With so many years' experience and a massive variety of shutters, awnings, patios, security and enclosures to choose from, Janita said Franks Home Decor had become the "go-to" business for improving your home for Fraser Coast residents.

Frank's has held the Crimsafe licence for over 10 years and is the only licensed manufacturing agent for Crimsafe security products in Hervey Bay, which are custom built in their Old Maryborough Rd factory.

"Our Crimsafe goods are custom made not pre-made," Janita said.

Frank's Home Decor is also the only place in the region where you can buy Shademaster Hunter Douglas roofing products.

"Shademaster has been developing their roofs for over 60 years and the difference with our roofs is that it is actually designed to reflect the sun and the heat away from the roof, with a three-coat paint finish through it.

"It keeps the roof a lot cooler than a lot of our competitors' products on the market.

"We don't just do patios, we do a lot of different things ... pretty much everything but the house.

"There's a lot of things that set us apart. After 25 years we do have a good reputation and we're not like the big franchises.

"You will always get those little extras and personalised service from a family-run business.

"There are existing plans in the pipeline for more updates to our showroom and office space as their custom made showroom is bursting at its sides.

"Re-configuration of existing buildings will see a new fresh look from the street and from inside the showroom. These changes will happen over time when we are not too busy helping our customers."

Proof of their quality workmanship is clear, with the business enlisted to carry out work for the likes of WIN Constructions, the extensions at AquaVue on the Esplanade, the WetSide Water Park patios and the Boat Harbour Drive Super Wash.

Janita said Fraser Coast residents could head down to the showroom on Saturday from 9am to 1pm and see for themselves what the team have to offer.

"We will have representatives from Crimsafe, Hunter Douglas and Sunstate Awnings, a sausage sizzle and free tea and coffee from AquaVue.

"We invite the public to come down and have a look and get a feel for what we do.

"Come down and see for yourself."

Visit the team today at 31 Old Maryborough Road, Pialba (across the road from the Hervey Bay Golf Course), give them a call on 41244985, or visit the website at www.frankshomedecor.com.au.