Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A fire has started on Fraser Island.
A fire has started on Fraser Island.
News

FRASER BUSHFIRE: Campers being evacuated

Carlie Walker
14th Oct 2020 3:25 PM

CAMPERS are being evacuated after a fire started on Fraser Island,

The vegetation fire broke out on Wednesday near Ngkala Rocks and Orange Creek, travelling in a north-westerly direction.

The rural fire service and National Parks crews are on scene attempting to contain the fire.

Rangers are in the process of relocating campers to a safe location.

People in the area will be affected by smoke,

People with respiratory conditions are being urged to keep medications nearby, while motorists should drive with caution.

Originally published as FRASER BUSHFIRE: Campers being evacuated

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOTTO WIN: Coast syndicate claims Division One prize

        Premium Content LOTTO WIN: Coast syndicate claims Division One prize

        News Eight Hervey Bay residents are now a lot richer

        Candidate vows to ensure things “add up” with wind farm

        Premium Content Candidate vows to ensure things “add up” with wind farm

        News The LNP leader has also weighed in on the proposed Forest Wind farm

        Hervey Bay Magistrates Court: Who's appearing today

        Premium Content Hervey Bay Magistrates Court: Who's appearing today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court