FRASER COAST 101: New campaign markets best o our backyard

MARKETING PLANS PROTOTYPE: Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons overlooks draft plans for "Fraser Coast 101”, a new tourism marketing campaign aimed at charting the best activities from whale watching to fishing across the Fraser Coast.

MARKETING PLANS PROTOTYPE: Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons overlooks draft plans for "Fraser Coast 101”, a new tourism marketing campaign aimed at charting the best activities from whale watching to fishing across the Fraser Coast. Alistair Brightman

WITHIN the walls of a Pialba office, marketing minds are creating an ambitious directory of the Fraser Coast's best experiences.

The Chronicle can exclusively reveal the details of the new tourism campaign, operating under the working title "Fraser Coast 101”, currently being developed by Fraser Coast Tourism and Events.

It seems basic but this searchable directory of the best tourism experiences across the region, won't just cover the usual suspects.

Mixed in with whale watching in Hervey Bay, historical tourism in Maryborough and natural wonders of Fraser Island will be buckets of other less-known highlights from secret fishing spots to places for picnics.

FCTE general manager Martin Simons explained the key part of this new campaign was not only luring tourists from outside the region and overseas but also making locals want to holiday and explore in their own backyards.

It also addresses the false assumption locals know everything that is on offer and can pass it on.

"The rationale is that people in Maryborough don't know much about the best places to go in Hervey Bay and vice versa,” Mr Simons said.

"For example, not everyone is into four-wheel driving, but where are the best tracks to drive on in the region?

"It's all about the 1-0-1 experiences, getting down to the basics that this is a fantastic area.

"It sounds simple, but if we're going to list everything from the best beaches to driving tracks to pubs, it will take a lot of work.

"We have to back it up with all the key facts like how to get there and the facilities.”

While the database will be digital, the Chronicle understands FCTE plans to launch a print product to accompany the new campaign.

FCTE will work on listing "buckets” of experiences like food and dining locations, historical tourism and "must do” activities among others.

"At the top (of the website), these are the things that will be the jewel of the Fraser Coast,” Mr Simons said.

"In a deeper sense it will provide people with the best fishing places, historical locations, where people can go on the best nature walks or experiences.

"We're wanting to prove to people there's a lot to do.”

Mr Simons said the tourism body would need to spend time researching and collating all the experiences across the region.

It will likely be completed later this year.