Fraser Coast 7's heaven

RUGBY: For the first time in the 15 year history of the Fraser Coast 7's all boys titles are held by Fraser Coast schools.

Tournament Convenor David Brown was pleased with the day and the Fraser Coast success.

"It just shows that rugby is on the improve on the Fraser Coast,” Brown said.

After a hot and humid day the finals were played in torrential rain with visibility an issue for players and spectators.

Queensland Reds development and high performance were involved in the day assisting with refereeing and scouting for future stars.

Queensland Rugby development officer Mat McInnes believes that the future is bright for rugby on the Fraser Coast.

"We had a great meeting with stakeholders on Friday night and we have clear direction of where we are heading with rugby in the Wide Bay,” McInnes said.

"We then come out today and see some great rugby.

"Our high performance staff have seen some promising players for the future including some talented female players from the Gympie region,” he said.

Prior to the semi-finals Brown believed that St Johns from the Sunshine Coast would be tough to be beat in the Open boys.

Final results for the day included St James Lutheran running out victors in the under 13's over Shalom College Bundaberg.

Maryborough State High School who have recently implemented a school rugby academy were successful over James Nash State High School in the under 15's.

Open boys was won by Xavier College over St Lukes Anglican.

In the only girls competition North Lakes State College beat Victory College.

To complete the success of Fraser Coast, Xavier College student Casey Russell was named Player of the Tournament.

Xavier College Hervey Bay teacher and Open boys coach Reagan Collier was proud of the commitment his school had to the day.

"It is a tough thing for us.

"We are a rugby league and touch football school and we just had to tap into that,” Collier said.

"It just goes to show that there is room for rugby in the school curriculum.”