Fraser Coast Adopt a Family 2018

FOR most of us Christmas is a time of joy, love, gifts and quality time with family. But there are many families in our community who are experiencing financial hardship or difficulty.

The Adopt a Family for Christmas Appeal works with local charities and welfare agencies to identify families in need that you can 'adopt' by sourcing gifts, hampers or food to donate. Each day the Daily Mercury will have the list of families to adopt; select the family you'd like to adopt, then get in touch with charity listed to find out how you can make Christmas truly memorable.

To adopt any of the following families call Centacare Homestay on 4194 0172.