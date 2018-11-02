Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adopt a fmaily in need this Christmas
Adopt a fmaily in need this Christmas
Community

Fraser Coast Adopt a Family 2018

2nd Nov 2018 11:20 AM

FOR most of us Christmas is a time of joy, love, gifts and quality time with family. But there are many families in our community who are experiencing financial hardship or difficulty.

The Adopt a Family for Christmas Appeal works with local charities and welfare agencies to identify families in need that you can 'adopt' by sourcing gifts, hampers or food to donate. Each day the Daily Mercury will have the list of families to adopt; select the family you'd like to adopt, then get in touch with charity listed to find out how you can make Christmas truly memorable.

To adopt any of the following families call Centacare Homestay on 4194 0172.

 

  1. Female 28, Boy 8, Boy 6, Girl 4, Boy 2
  2. Female 53, Girl 15
  3. Female 43, Girl 15, Boy 13, Boy 10, Boy 9
  4. Female 36, Boy 12, Girl 11, Girl 9, Girl 8
  5. Female 48, Girl 15, Boy 11, Girl 9
  6. Male 60
  7. Male 32
  8. Female 23
  9. Female 56
  10. Male 38, Female 38, Girl 9, Girl 8, Boy 6, Boy 4
  11. Female 39, Boy 15, Boy 12, Girl 9
  12. Female 41, Boy 15, Girl 13, Boy 10
  13. Female 42, Girl 16, Girl 13, Boy 10, Boy 5, Boy 4
  14. Male 33, Female 29, Girl 10, Girl 7
  15. Female 33, Girl 15, Girl 5, Girl 4, Boy 1
  16. Female 24, Girl 3, Boy 1
  17. Male 33, Female 29, Boy 6, Boy 3, Boy 1, Boy 4 months
  18. Female 57, Boy 15
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    All revved up for annual swap meet

    All revved up for annual swap meet

    Whats On Sellers are travelling from as far away as Ballina, the Gold Coast, Gladstone and Ipswich to take part.

    • 2nd Nov 2018 1:20 PM
    WEEKEND WRAP: 9 things to do on the Fraser Coast

    WEEKEND WRAP: 9 things to do on the Fraser Coast

    Whats On Your guide to the weekend events on the Fraser Coast

    • 2nd Nov 2018 12:45 PM
    Young gun: 'I'm more fierce when I'm against the boys'

    premium_icon Young gun: 'I'm more fierce when I'm against the boys'

    Cycling & MTB Teya Rufus is among the riders to watch this weekend.

    Five people escape injury after 100km/h crash

    premium_icon Five people escape injury after 100km/h crash

    News Five people have escape serious injury after a two-car crash

    Local Partners