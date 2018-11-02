Fraser Coast Adopt a Family 2018
FOR most of us Christmas is a time of joy, love, gifts and quality time with family. But there are many families in our community who are experiencing financial hardship or difficulty.
The Adopt a Family for Christmas Appeal works with local charities and welfare agencies to identify families in need that you can 'adopt' by sourcing gifts, hampers or food to donate. Each day the Daily Mercury will have the list of families to adopt; select the family you'd like to adopt, then get in touch with charity listed to find out how you can make Christmas truly memorable.
To adopt any of the following families call Centacare Homestay on 4194 0172.
- Female 28, Boy 8, Boy 6, Girl 4, Boy 2
- Female 53, Girl 15
- Female 43, Girl 15, Boy 13, Boy 10, Boy 9
- Female 36, Boy 12, Girl 11, Girl 9, Girl 8
- Female 48, Girl 15, Boy 11, Girl 9
- Male 60
- Male 32
- Female 23
- Female 56
- Male 38, Female 38, Girl 9, Girl 8, Boy 6, Boy 4
- Female 39, Boy 15, Boy 12, Girl 9
- Female 41, Boy 15, Girl 13, Boy 10
- Female 42, Girl 16, Girl 13, Boy 10, Boy 5, Boy 4
- Male 33, Female 29, Girl 10, Girl 7
- Female 33, Girl 15, Girl 5, Girl 4, Boy 1
- Female 24, Girl 3, Boy 1
- Male 33, Female 29, Boy 6, Boy 3, Boy 1, Boy 4 months
- Female 57, Boy 15