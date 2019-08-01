Fraser Coast among highest records of illegal dumping

COUNCIL CRACKDOWN: Fraser Coast Regional Council is one of four councils that were funded $400,000 to combat illegal dumping and littering.

COUNCIL CRACKDOWN: Fraser Coast Regional Council is one of four councils that were funded $400,000 to combat illegal dumping and littering. Contributed

HIGH numbers of illegal dumping on the Fraser Coast has caught the attention of the State Government.

Fraser Coast Regional Council is one of four councils that were funded $400,000 to combat illegal dumping and littering.

City of Gold Coast, Bundaberg Regional Council and Townsville City Council were also selected for the pilot program.

All areas were experiencing high numbers of illegal dumping and dumping in built-up areas close to sensitive environmental areas.

They also had the capacity to increase illegal dumping compliance activity and showed a demonstrated commitment to achieving compliance outcomes.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the council was pleased to be part of the partnership trial as illegal dumping had an impact on the natural environment and ratepayers in clean-up costs.

"The impact of illegal dumping on the Fraser Coast can range from an aesthetic nuisance to environmental harm," he said.

"We live in such a beautiful place abundant with wildlife and our message is simple - don't rubbish our region."

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said Queensland communities were spending millions of dollars a year in clean up expenses.

"Queensland is currently fighting the war on waste and the State Government is ensuring our communities are equipped to improve waste management," Ms Enoch said.

"The funding is helping the four councils employ an extra two people each on the ground to investigate and respond to illegal dumping in their regions.

"This program will provide up to $2 million over two years in grants to help ... training and support programs, boost intelligence and data reporting on illegal dumping activities."