Fraser Coast and Gympie to receive 10 new rural fire trucks

TEN new rural fire trucks worth $1.7 million are set to delivered to the Fraser Coast and Gympie.

Brooweena, East Booral, Tinana, Sandy Straights, Nikenbah, Glenwood, Curra, Chatsworth, Wolvi and Traveston rural brigades received their new trucks earlier this year, and will celebrate their improved capability at an official handover in Maryborough today.

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan, who will attend the handover at Maryborough Athletics Oval, said the new trucks will be a significant boost to these brigades.

"The new vehicles are funded by the Palaszczuk Government's Rural Fire Service annual allocation budget at no cost to the brigades," Minister Ryan said.

"Brooweena and East Booral brigades have each received a Ford Ranger dual-cab light truck, Tinana, Nikenbah, Curra and Chatsworth rural brigades have received Isuzu dual-cab medium trucks and Sandy Straights, Glenwood, Wolvi and Traveston brigades have been equipped with Isuzu single-cab medium attack trucks.

"These upgraded modern trucks will greatly improve the efficiency of the brigades and improve safety for members when providing primary response to vegetation and bushfires, both locally and further afield."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Acting Assistant Commissioner for the Rural Fire Service Gary McCormack said Queenslanders rely on RFS brigades to respond when bushfires occur, as well as conduct bushfire mitigation and education activities that help communities better prepare their families and properties.

"Better equipment means an improved response," Mr McCormack said.

"The trucks are replacing older vehicles in the fleets, and some will bring new technology and increased space to carry more firefighters to emergencies," Mr McCormack said.

"Collectively, the 10 brigades protect an area of more than 1500 square kilometres, providing a vital service to the communities who live within this region.