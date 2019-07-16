Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers inspected this catch of coral reef fin fish at 1770.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers inspected this catch of coral reef fin fish at 1770. Fisheries Queensland

A FISHING compliance blitz has been carried out across Central Queensland, with Hervey Bay and Fraser Island among the areas targeted.

Operations were also conducted at Bundaberg,1770, Capricorn Bunker Group, Gladstone and Yeppoon and included at sea and in port inspections for both recreational and commercial operators.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers carried out 311 inspections, resulting in the detection of 52 offences, including undersized fish and excess fish.

Of particular concern was the high incidence of undersized and excess Red Throat Emperor and Tusk Fish at Gladstone and 1770.

"The disappointing compliance rate of 83 per cent - meaning one in six fishers were in breach of the rules - is a reminder that all fishers should be familiar with size and possession limits, how to correctly identify and measure fish, fishing gear restrictions and closed seasons," a spokesman for Fisheries Queensland said.

"Knowing the rules is important for fishers, especially those who don't fish regularly as those caught not following the rules could face a hefty fine."

Suspected illegal fishing, whether seen in person or online, can be reported to the FishWatch hotline on 1800 017 116.