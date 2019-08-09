Menu
TEAM EFFORT: Fraser Coast Anglican College students building a human powered vehicle in the school workshop for the Maryborough Tech Challenge. Brendan Bowers
Fraser Coast Anglican College have 'the edge'

BRENDAN BOWERS
9th Aug 2019 7:45 AM
Human Powered Vehicle: Students from Fraser Coast Anglican College are busily preparing their three bicycles for the Maryborough Tech Challenge to be held next month.

FCAC students involved in the school's Edge Program work together in the design, build and racing of the bicycles.

Year 10 student Rachel Hurford will be entering her third Tech Challenge and enjoys the camaraderie it creates. "I enjoy working as a team with the other students and helping each other throughout the race,” she said.

Teacher and Human Powered Vehicle coordinator Stephen Mitchell believes the program creates a sense of community and opportunity among the students. "It offers opportunity to students that they don't get with the curriculum,” Mitchell said.

"There is real team and community spirit from all the students.”

Mitchell believes it offers different challenges to different students.

"Some just like to work on building the vehicle while others enjoy the physical part of the riding,” he said

Kaitlin Edmondstone enjoys the on-the-spot problem-solving the race involves.

"There are always unexpected problems that we have to solve together so we can continue racing,” she said.

The Tech Challenge will be held in Maryborough next month, September 13-15.

