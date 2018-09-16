FCAC FORMAL PHOTOS: We captured every student arrival in style

DRESSED to the nines for the Fraser Coast Anglican College formal, Year 12 student Michael Stephenson celebrated alongside the classmates who "accepted him with open arms" when he first arrived from the Middle East.

Michael enrolled at the college four years ago when his family moved to Hervey Bay from Oman.

"It's amazing to celebrate tonight with so many friends," he said. "I've known Charlie since I first got to the school in Year 9," he said.

"The people I go to school with have shaped who I am and it has helped me with making correct decisions my life."

The roaring sound of V8 muscle cars and motorbikes could be heard along the Esplanade as about 30 Fraser Coast Anglican College pairs arrived in style at the Beach House on Saturday afternoon.

The Chronicle was there to photograph the arrival of every student.

"The school community is so accepting of different cultures, I felt welcome from the very start," Michael said.

