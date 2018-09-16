Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GLITZ AND GLAMOUR: Michael Stephenson, Bailey Sheaff, Charlie Elder, Carla Bull, Mackenzie Wright and Jacob Stretton.
GLITZ AND GLAMOUR: Michael Stephenson, Bailey Sheaff, Charlie Elder, Carla Bull, Mackenzie Wright and Jacob Stretton. Jordan Philp
News

FCAC FORMAL PHOTOS: We captured every student arrival in style

Jordan Philp
by
16th Sep 2018 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRESSED to the nines for the Fraser Coast Anglican College formal, Year 12 student Michael Stephenson celebrated alongside the classmates who "accepted him with open arms" when he first arrived from the Middle East.

Michael enrolled at the college four years ago when his family moved to Hervey Bay from Oman.

"It's amazing to celebrate tonight with so many friends," he said. "I've known Charlie since I first got to the school in Year 9," he said.

"The people I go to school with have shaped who I am and it has helped me with making correct decisions my life."

Photos
View Gallery

The roaring sound of V8 muscle cars and motorbikes could be heard along the Esplanade as about 30 Fraser Coast Anglican College pairs arrived in style at the Beach House on Saturday afternoon.

The Chronicle was there to photograph the arrival of every student.

"The school community is so accepting of different cultures, I felt welcome from the very start," Michael said.

Is your son or daughter not pictured today?

Head to frasercoastchronicle. com.au for the full gallery of professional formal photos.

To order your copy of the photos, call the Chronicle office on 4120 1000.

Related Items

Show More
fcschools formal fraser coast anglican college
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Hervey Bay's furry friends find new forever homes

    premium_icon Hervey Bay's furry friends find new forever homes

    News After months of sitting in the Hervey Bay Adoption Centre, Ginger has found her new forever home

    What William McInnes had to say about Fraser Coast writers

    premium_icon What William McInnes had to say about Fraser Coast writers

    News Author and actor William McInnes was the festival's keynote speaker

    'Robbing consumers': Pitt slams State Govt power prices

    premium_icon 'Robbing consumers': Pitt slams State Govt power prices

    News His speech comes after he resigned from the ministry over the issue

    Large fire looms over Bruce Highway, delays expected

    Large fire looms over Bruce Highway, delays expected

    Weather CREWS are on scene of a fire in Eumundi

    Local Partners