Fraser Coast animals rarely surrendered to RSPCA

Bundaberg Adoption Centre's Donna Wolgast says the surrender portal is reducing the number of animals left at the RSPCA. TAHLIA STEHBENS

THE Fraser Coast has one of the lowest animal surrender rates in Queensland.

Just 46 pets from our region were handed to the RSPCA from October 21, 2015, to June 29, 2017.

NewsRegional analysis of RSPCA surrender data shows 42 local pets were abandoned without reason in the 20 months. Stray, intolerant of kids and can't afford vet fees were the other excuses given.

Six of the animals were put down, 19 were adopted and one was reclaimed.

Each abandoned animal costs the RSPCA about $25 a day to look after.

Last year, the RSPCA rolled out technology designed to reduce surrenders and save it money in the long term.

The technology has reduced pet surrender rates by 22 per cent and the RSPCA is urging regional residents to give it a go.

RSPCA Qld's Bundaberg Adoption Centre services the Fraser Coast.

Centre acting manager Donna Wolgast said the portal was a simple online tool providing a personalised experience tailored to a person's specific pet and its problems - for example escaping or having unwanted litters.

Ms Woolgast said the portal gave users helpful solutions and resources that empowered them to seek alternatives to abandoning their pets.

"The portal is giving owners options that they probably have not even thought about,” Ms Wolgast said.

"A lot of the reasons behind surrendering can be easily fixed - it just depends whether or not the owner wants to persevere with fixing the issue.”

RSPCA Queensland spokeswoman Ronelle Reid said as well as reducing costs, the portal would ease the strain on RSPCA staff and resources.

"These surrenders also place a strain on our staff and increase the wait time for owners who may urgently need to surrender their pets, such as in the case of a terminal illness diagnosis,” Ms Reid said.

The surrender portal is at www.rspcaqld.org.au/what-we-do/find-homes-for-animals/surrender-your-pet. - NewsRegional

WHY WE DUMPED OUR PETS

Explanations for animal surrenders on the Fraser Coast, October 21, 2015, to June 29, 2017

No reason: 42

Formerly Stray: 2

Can't afford vet fees: 1

Intolerant of children: 1

Total surrendered: 46

Adopted: 19

Euthanased: 6

Reclaimed: 1

Source: RSPCA Queensland