Fraser Coast art exhibitions celebrate our marine treasures

Hidden Wonders - Crafted Reef exhibition at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery - Josie Street (Pres. Fraser Coast Artslink) with part of the display.

DIVE into another world at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery with their new exhibitions celebrating the Great Barrier Reef and Urangan's iconic pier.

In the main gallery, the Hidden Wonders Reef Project encompasses a variety of work from artists across the region to create an interactive exhibition including knitted sea creatures, paintings and woodwork.

The gallery's cultural officer Vanida Petts said the winners of an art competition run with the exhibition would be announced on Friday night.

"The first prize is $1000 which is a pretty special prize," Ms Petts said.

"It encouraged more artists from the community to get involved."

The exhibition will run until June 18.

In the Discovery Sphere, an exhibition about the Urangan Pier officially opens on Friday, also.

The pier display replaces the gallery's SS Maheno exhibit and will run until the end of the year.

Videos and photographs of the pier throughout the region's history will be included.