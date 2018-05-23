Menu
An ensemble showcase concert featuring jazz, tap, cabaret, contemporary, hip hop and classical dance styles.
News

Fraser Coast art groups share in $24,000 of funding

Blake Antrobus
by
23rd May 2018 5:00 PM

DRAWING workshops in Glenwood and hip hop dance workshops in Hervey Bay will be funded in the latest round of grants from the Regional Arts Development Fund. About $24,000 will be invested into eight artistic projects.

Some of the grants include:

  • $3000 for the artist in residence project - Fraser Coast Arts Collective
  • $3,374 for Stuff and Nonsense theatre workshops and performances - Tim Holstein
  • $3000 for ANCA Big Sing workshops - Maryborough Choral Society
  • $3000 for Readers and Writers Festival workshops - Universityt of the Third Age Hervey Bay
  • $2,300 for illustrators masterclass and book-making workshops - Kathleen Jennings
  • $2,925 for Story Trails character development and writing project - Ian Brown
  • $2,2245 for digital video workshops - Shawn Wondunna-Foley
  • $2,698 for hip-hop classes - Pamela Marshall Academy of Dance
  • $1390 for drawing workshops - Glenwood Art Group.

Arts councillor David Lewis said the workshops and events boost the skills of local artists "(and) improve the quality of local performances and exhibitions.

