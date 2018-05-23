Fraser Coast art groups share in $24,000 of funding
DRAWING workshops in Glenwood and hip hop dance workshops in Hervey Bay will be funded in the latest round of grants from the Regional Arts Development Fund. About $24,000 will be invested into eight artistic projects.
Some of the grants include:
- $3000 for the artist in residence project - Fraser Coast Arts Collective
- $3,374 for Stuff and Nonsense theatre workshops and performances - Tim Holstein
- $3000 for ANCA Big Sing workshops - Maryborough Choral Society
- $3000 for Readers and Writers Festival workshops - Universityt of the Third Age Hervey Bay
- $2,300 for illustrators masterclass and book-making workshops - Kathleen Jennings
- $2,925 for Story Trails character development and writing project - Ian Brown
- $2,2245 for digital video workshops - Shawn Wondunna-Foley
- $2,698 for hip-hop classes - Pamela Marshall Academy of Dance
- $1390 for drawing workshops - Glenwood Art Group.
Arts councillor David Lewis said the workshops and events boost the skills of local artists "(and) improve the quality of local performances and exhibitions.