Georgie Dee with works from her exhibition
Georgie Dee with works from her exhibition "Icons" - now showing at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery. Alistair Brightman
Whats On

Fraser Coast artist explores faith in first solo exhibition

Carlie Walker
by
15th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
A THOUGHT-PROVOKING art exhibit is set to go on display to the public today at Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.

Titled Icons, the installation is artist Georgie Dee's first solo exhibition.

The collection explores faith and culture through history and images.

It will officially open on June 22 and will continue to be showcased at the gallery until July 22.

The Fraser Coast artist has a Bachelor of Creative Arts and her artwork explores a variety of mediums and subjects.

In the meantime, visitors to the gallery can still see Susan Gourley's exhibition A Consumer's Guide to Unobtainable Happiness. But those who wish to see it will need to get in quick, as it finishes on Sunday.
 

