Fraser Coast artists share love of this special place

Amanda Coop | 20th Jun 2017 11:40 AM
CAPTURING BEAUTY: Photographer Ellen Foulds with her exhibition Urangan Pier After 100 Years.
CAPTURING BEAUTY: Photographer Ellen Foulds with her exhibition Urangan Pier After 100 Years.

ELLEN Foulds decided to make Hervey Bay's iconic Urangan Pier the subject of a photographic exhibition for as good a reason as any - "I love Urangan Pier.”

Ms Foulds, a Hervey Bay artist and photographer, knows the many different faces of the pier and doesn't mind getting up early to capture them.

Her exhibition, Urangan Pier After 100 Years, is open now at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery in the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre. It celebrates the iconic pier, its history and its place in our community.

Ms Foulds has a gallery at the marina, Elfotography Hervey Bay, where she features images from around Hervey Bay. People come into the gallery to ask her where they can find the pier.

"People come to Hervey Bay to walk on that jetty,” she said.

Ms Foulds will be running a group photography session on Sunday, July 9, from 10am to 1pm at the regional gallery. Bookings can be made at the gallery beforehand.

Another exhibition under way at the gallery now is Elizabeth Hersey's Captured in Bronze. The exhibition consists of bronze sculptures capturing beautiful, natural subjects - frogs, kookaburras, turtles and much more.

The Hervey Bay sculptor describes her work as a love of sculpture and wildlife shared through the medium of bronze.

"Bronze is a medium I absolutely love,” she said.

"It's not only beautiful, but it's strong, timeless and will last forever. To have your work cast in a metal that was so instrumental in shaping human history, including art, is very humbling.

"This region is rich in wildlife, it's these little creatures that influence my work, especially the ones I have the privilege of observing.

Sculptor Elizabeth Hersey with one of the pieces from her Captured in Bronze exhibition.
Sculptor Elizabeth Hersey with one of the pieces from her Captured in Bronze exhibition.

"Each portrait is a reflection of those encounters. If I can take the viewer on a journey, if they look at the work and imagine something living then I've achieved to share what my eyes have seen and heart has felt.”

Both exhibitions opened on June 16, however their official openings will be held this Friday, June 23, from 6pm at the regional gallery. Both will be on display until July 23.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  artists exhibition fraser coast cultural centre hervey bay regional gallery photography sculpture

