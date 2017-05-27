Fraser Coast asks AEC to be part of one electorate

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has formally requested to be placed wholly in the Wide Bay electorate.

The council was one of 25 parties to send suggestions to the Queensland Redistribution Committee, which are now open for public comment on the Australian Electoral Commission website.

At the January 18 meeting, Division 3 councillor Paul Truscott put forward a motion for council to make a submission to the AEC requesting that the "Wide Bay boundary be amended to include the entire Fraser Coast local government boundaries”.

The motion was carried 8-3.

Council's submission, signed by acting CEO Ray Burton, stated Hervey Bay and Maryborough were in the same electorate (Wide Bay) prior to 2007, and requested "Fraser Coast Regional Council, Local Government Area be inclusive in the Wide Bay Federal Electoral Division”.

Cr Truscott said the reason he put the initial motion forward was due to a request from a constituent.

He said the motion stated its preference for Wide Bay as most of the region was already in the electorate, currently held by Llew O'Brien.

Mr O'Brien told the Chronicle he was not concerned by the submissions, or any possible boundary alignment.

"I still hold the view that I'm happy to represent whoever my constituents are,” Mr O'Brien said.

"I'm honoured and privileged to represent whoever is included in the electorate.

"It is an independent process and the AEC will make the decision that is most suitable.”

A redistribution involves the redrawing of electoral boundaries to ensure states and territories gain the right representation in proportion to their population.

The Australian Labor Party's submission suggested "areas north of Maryborough” currently in the Wide Bay be shifted to Hinkler.

The Liberal National Party's submission suggests Mundubbera and Gayndah move into Hinkler, while the only change to Wide Bay would see the area west of Murgon excluded to Maranoa.

The Queensland Greens' submission made "no significant changes” to Wide Bay.

Pirate Party Australia called for Dundathu, parts of Takura and Walligan, and Fraser Island to move into Hinkler.