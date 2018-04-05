Fraser Coast athletes chase gold today at Comm Games

OUR MEDAL HOPES: Matt Hauser, Jordan Kerby and Grace O'Hanlon will chase gold from today.

THE GAMES: The day for which three Fraser Coast athlete have trained their whole lives has finally arrived.

For two, it will be their first of two opportunities to add a Commonwealth Games gold medal to their growing list of accolades.

For the other, it is the start of a 10-day journey that could lead to the top of the dais.

Matthew Hauser, Jordan Kerby and Grace O'Hanlon will all make their first appearance at a Commonwealth Games today.

Hauser will face the world's best triathletes in Australian teammate Jake Birtwhistle, English brothers Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee and South African Richard Murray in the men's final at 1pm today.

Kerby, the 2017 world individual pursuit champion who has spent the past eight months in Adelaide training with Cycling Australia's High Performance Unit, will join his Australian teammates "for at least one round" of the team pursuit. Qualifying will be held at 3.35pm, with the medal races at 8.12pm (bronze) and 8.19pm (gold).

Former Brothers Maryborough junior O'Hanlon could take the field for New Zealand Black Sticks' first game against Scotland at 11.30am. Former Maryborough product and retired Australian hockey Olympic medallist Mark Hager coaches the team.