Fraser Coast athletes vie for Qld triathlon team

WIDE Bay athletes could dominate the intermediate male division at the Queensland School Sport Triathlon Championships.

Four Fraser Coast athletes - Lochie Armstrong, Col Curry, Toby Powers and Harry King - are expected to dominate should they perform. Coach Brian Harrington said they, along with Caitlin Harrington, could be the Coast's best chances for state selection.

"Hopefully our relay team will be a combination of those four boys,” he said.

"They'd be extremely hard to beat in the relays.”

Armstrong won the School Sport Australia junior title at Hervey Bay in 2016.

He moves into the older group of the age category this year, where he had the chance to again qualify for the national championships.

"This is a non-drafting race which will work in Lochie's favour,” Harrington said. "He'll attack and they can try to keep up.

"Toby is strong on the run and don't be surprised if you see Harry get out of the water first.”

Caitlin Harrington could be a dark horse in the junior female, while Bundaberg's Helen Thomas could be one to watch in the intermediate female race.

The top six athletes from each race will qualify for the Queensland team, which will compete at the national titles at Penrith in April.

Should any of Fraser Coast's athletes reach the titles, they will have the opportunity to become the fifth Fraser Coast person to become national champion.

They will follow in the footsteps of two-time champion Christian Wilson (2010, 2012) the only female winner Brooke Willis (2013), the record-holding four-time champion and Gold Coast Commonwealth Games debutant Matt Hauser, who dominated from 2012-2015, and Armstrong.

The senior race starts at 8am, with intermediates from 9.30am and juniors from 10.30am.

Relays and the 11-12yrs aquathlons will be held on Saturday.