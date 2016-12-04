Fraser Coast benefits from Sunny Coast Airport project

CAPITALISE: Sunshine Coast Airport was granted a Federal loan to expand to international status by Christmas, 2020. The Fraser Coast must act now to take full advantage of the commercial opportunity.

THE FRASER Coast business and tourism community should focus on how it will capitalise on Sunshine Coast Airport's international expansion.

The Federal Government approved a $181 million concessional loan for the Sunshine Coast Airport's expansion, with the funds to "assist with construction of the new runway, airport terminal extensions and aircraft aprons".

The $347 million project is set to be operational by Christmas, 2020, and flights to the Asia-Pacific region are on the cards once the upgrade is completed.

With four years left until the project's completion, there is enough time for the Fraser Coast to formulate a plan to capitalise on the expanded tourist market.

Tourism councillor Stuart Taylor said the Asia-Pacific plan fit with Destination Q, the state government's partnership with the tourism industry which has established a 20-year plan for the Sunshine State.

"Destination Success" identified a major growth opportunity for Queensland through attracting new tourists from the developing Asia region.

The Sunshine Coast Airport's upgrade not only taps into that market, but Cr Taylor said the flow-on benefits could be significant for the Fraser Coast.

Cr Taylor said that, from a trade perspective, it would open more doors as producers and businesses could utilise both the expanded airport and Port of Bundaberg.

While those benefits do exist, Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook warned the region would have to act, and fast.

Ms Holebrook expressed concern the region was not yet equipped with a strategy strong enough to capitalise on the opportunity.

"I think it's huge for the Sunshine Coast and there's no doubt we can benefit. Now we have to lock in transport for them to get to our region," she said.

Should that hassle-free system, which can transport visitors from the Sunshine Coast to the Fraser Coast, be developed in time, it would maximise the region's return.

One of the most important aspects, according to Ms Holebrook, is to ensure visitors don't bypass the Fraser Coast for other Central Queensland destinations like Bundaberg and Rockhampton.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said it was important for the region to understand what tourists want, and supply accordingly.

"It's one bus trip so it's not far away at all," he said.

"There will be benefits but how big, we just don't know at this stage."