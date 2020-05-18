Fraser Coast blooming as more council facilities open

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour and Orchid House volunteer Alexandra Mathews discuss some of the beautiful orchids at the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens. PHOTO: Shaun Ryan

THE largest publicly owned orchid collection in Australia has reopened after relaxed COVID-19 restrictions saw further Fraser Coast Regional Council facilities spring back into action.

The Orchid House at Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens is among a range of council facilities reopening this week.

It comes after playgrounds and pools (for exercise and lane bookings) opened over the weekend.

Mayor George Seymour said the collection was a popular attraction for locals and tourists and offered a unique opportunity to see rare orchids in flower.

“The facility was expanded last year so we can now showcase even more of the wonderful orchids in our 5500-strong collection,” Cr Seymour said.

Meanwhile, Customer Service Centres and the Development Enquiries Counter are also back up and running.

Other council services and facilities that will begin operating this week include the Howard, Burrum Heads, and Yengarie waste transfer stations..

Cr Seymour said it was important for people to remember public health remained the priority and there was no room for complacency.

“It is important everyone continues to maintain physical distancing and practice good hygiene when visiting parks, playgrounds or using the barbecues and picnic facilities,” he said.

Cr Seymour said the recently confirmed case in Rockhampton showed how the virus could come back.

“We don’t want a second wave and we must do all we can to stay on top of the pandemic,” he said.

Those feeling unwell were urged to stay and home and get tested.