Fraser Coast BMX riders compete at the national titles

TWO riders will represent Maryborough BMX Club at the national titles next week.

The BMX Australia National Championships will be held at the Bunbury BMX Club, Western Australia, from March 19 to 25.

It is the first time WA hosted the national titles since 2009, which has made for a very long trip for two Fraser Coast riders.

Despite the travel, Maryborough BMX duo Aiden Barsby and Teya Rufus will leave everything on the track as they hope to claim Australian plates.

Dual Queensland BMX champion Teya Rufus. Teya won Q1 platers in both the 11 Girls and 11-12 Girls Cruisers at the BMX Queensland State Championships in Townsville. Matthew McInerney

Rufus, a dual Queensland champion, will compete in three events.

The young gun will aim to improve on her second-placed finish at last year's even in the 11-12 Cruiser Girls, with a coveted 1A plate within her grasp.

She will also ride in the CC 12 Girls and the 12 Girls in nine- and 27-strong fields.

Barsby will be one of 66 riders to compete in the 12 Boys category.