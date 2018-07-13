Fraser Coast boat ramp set to undergo revamp

Trent McMaster, 16, fishing off the pontoon alongside the boat ramp near the Lamington Bridge.

Trent McMaster, 16, fishing off the pontoon alongside the boat ramp near the Lamington Bridge. Carlie Walker

MORE than $780,000 will be spent on revamping the South St Boat Ramp near Maryborough's Lamington Bridge.

An announcement was made by Councillor Paul Truscott and member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien on Thursday.

The Federal Government has pledged $390,000 to the project through the Building Better Regions Fund, with the remainder of the funding to come from the Fraser Coast council.

The project is aimed at allowing for easier access to the Mary River from the boat ramp, better security and increased environmental protection.

Councillor Paul Truscott and member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien at the boat ramp near the Lamington Bridge. Carlie Walker

There will be 23 car trailer units and 18 car parks created at the site along with rigging and derigging lanes.

Mr O'Brien said the upgrade would allow better access to the main launching area, enabling maximum use of the boat ramp and increasing tourism opportunities.

"Better infrastructure delivers flow-on benefits across the community, ensuring our region will continue to thrive and prosper into the future," he said.

Mr Truscott said the boat ramp was just one of the areas the council had received feedback about from the community, with efforts being made to make the community more accessible for all.

Trent McMaster, 16, enjoys spending time at the South St Boat Ramp.

He says any upgrade of the facility would be a positive.

"I come here every day," he said.

Mr McMaster said he'd spend even more time fishing from the pontoon if more lighting was added to the area, allowing for easier fishing at night.