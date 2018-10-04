Fraser Coast businesses raise thousands in drought campaigns
FRASER Coast businesses have rallied together to raise thousands of dollars for drought-affected farmers across the country.
And their efforts aren't over yet, with Climate Control Systems hosting a barbecue day on Saturday and a relief dinner being held at the Maryborough RSL on October 13.
Between selling chicken parmigianas, fundraising drives and market stalls, at least $20,000 will go back to needy farmers in rural Queensland and New South Wales.
Scotty's Mad About Meats raised about $11,500 through their Buy A Bale initiative in August, while the Maryborough RSL raised about $4000.
Maryborough Service Centre is one of the latest groups to join the fundraising effort, raising about $1000 at their Repco-authorised centre.
Their contribution is part of $50,000 raised by other Repco stores across the state.
Centre director Petrina Brims said it was a fantastic effort to assist on a local level.
"I feel it's part of our duty as business directors to incite change in the local community like this,” Ms Brims said.
During a shop sale at the weekend, businesses including the Torquay Post Office, Better Home Living, Mary Ryan Books, Con Souvlis, Torquay Butchers and Mind Body and Soul raised $1978.20.
The Beach House Hotel's Parma for a Farmer campaign, which resulted in more than 1500 dishes being sold, raised more than $2000.
Woodfit 2655 raised $2200 while the Happy Days Diner in Maryborough raised $1200.