Fraser Coast businesses raise thousands in drought campaigns

POWER OF PARMA: Beach House Hotel functions and events coordinator Holly Brunner and manager Paul Robins with one of the thousands of chicken parmigianas sold for the drought campaign. Blake Antrobus

FRASER Coast businesses have rallied together to raise thousands of dollars for drought-affected farmers across the country.

And their efforts aren't over yet, with Climate Control Systems hosting a barbecue day on Saturday and a relief dinner being held at the Maryborough RSL on October 13.

Between selling chicken parmigianas, fundraising drives and market stalls, at least $20,000 will go back to needy farmers in rural Queensland and New South Wales.

Scotty's Mad About Meats raised about $11,500 through their Buy A Bale initiative in August, while the Maryborough RSL raised about $4000.

Maryborough Service Centre is one of the latest groups to join the fundraising effort, raising about $1000 at their Repco-authorised centre.

Their contribution is part of $50,000 raised by other Repco stores across the state.

Centre director Petrina Brims said it was a fantastic effort to assist on a local level.

"I feel it's part of our duty as business directors to incite change in the local community like this,” Ms Brims said.

During a shop sale at the weekend, businesses including the Torquay Post Office, Better Home Living, Mary Ryan Books, Con Souvlis, Torquay Butchers and Mind Body and Soul raised $1978.20.

The Beach House Hotel's Parma for a Farmer campaign, which resulted in more than 1500 dishes being sold, raised more than $2000.

Woodfit 2655 raised $2200 while the Happy Days Diner in Maryborough raised $1200.