Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Coles Pialba Place store manager Robert Dykes and Mad About Meats owner Scotty Reid are passionate about helping our Aussie farmers.
MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Coles Pialba Place store manager Robert Dykes and Mad About Meats owner Scotty Reid are passionate about helping our Aussie farmers. Annie Perets
News

Fraser Coast businesses unite to give Aussie farmers a boost

23rd Aug 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE WAS stoked when thousands of people showed up to his barbecue, raising a whopping $11,000 for drought stricken farmers.

But butcher Scotty Reid's smile grew even bigger when the Coles in nearby Pialba Place offered to add $7500 to the already impressive total.

This month, Coles is able to match cash donations for Aussie farmers dollar for dollar.

As $3500 of Mr Reid's money was in a cheque written to Buy a Bale the remaining $7,500 was matched.

Helping farmers -
Helping farmers - Annie Perets

All donations raised at the checkouts, and matched by Coles, will go directly to the Country Women's Association to help cover the cost of drought affected families' household expenses.

To make a donation at your local Coles, just ask a team member at the checkout.

In addition, Coles is providing farmers $5 million in grants and interest-free loans from the Coles Nurture Fund for projects that will help them combat drought in the future.

fcbusiness fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Excessive pollie perk put to bed

    premium_icon Excessive pollie perk put to bed

    Politics QUEENSLAND MPs are about to lose their “least justifiable, most excessive” perk — and politicians of all colours won’t be happy about it.

    • 23rd Aug 2018 3:57 AM
    Extra taxi security for a night out

    premium_icon Extra taxi security for a night out

    News New taxi marshal to be trialled for 6 months in Torquay

    M'boro man, 18, smoked weed night before brutal car crash

    premium_icon M'boro man, 18, smoked weed night before brutal car crash

    Crime He told police he swerved to avoid a kangaroo.

    LISTEN: Hervey Bay 100 organiser on the race changes

    LISTEN: Hervey Bay 100 organiser on the race changes

    Sport There will be several minor changes to this year's Hervey Bay 100.

    Local Partners