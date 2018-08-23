Fraser Coast businesses unite to give Aussie farmers a boost

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Coles Pialba Place store manager Robert Dykes and Mad About Meats owner Scotty Reid are passionate about helping our Aussie farmers.

HE WAS stoked when thousands of people showed up to his barbecue, raising a whopping $11,000 for drought stricken farmers.

But butcher Scotty Reid's smile grew even bigger when the Coles in nearby Pialba Place offered to add $7500 to the already impressive total.

This month, Coles is able to match cash donations for Aussie farmers dollar for dollar.

As $3500 of Mr Reid's money was in a cheque written to Buy a Bale the remaining $7,500 was matched.

Helping farmers - Annie Perets

All donations raised at the checkouts, and matched by Coles, will go directly to the Country Women's Association to help cover the cost of drought affected families' household expenses.

To make a donation at your local Coles, just ask a team member at the checkout.

In addition, Coles is providing farmers $5 million in grants and interest-free loans from the Coles Nurture Fund for projects that will help them combat drought in the future.