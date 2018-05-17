Fraser Coast CEO comments on de-amalgamation possibility

A POLL on de-amalgamating the Fraser Coast would incur "significant costs" and is not a high priority for the council, according to CEO Ken Diehm.

The issue, which remained a constant topic through the region's mayoral by-election, has continuously been raised by supporters in the council and the community since the Fraser Coast amalgamated in 2008.

Supporters of splitting up the region have repeatedly pushed for a poll to be conducted assessing the merits of de-amalgamation.

But Mr Diehm said there would likely be substantial costs to ratepayers in providing the information necessary for the community to "make an informed decision" about de-amalgamation.

He said there would also be substantial costs for an analysis of rates modelling, financial sustainability and if there would be any changes to rates and charges .

"I don't understand how people can call for a poll without this information on hand, it would just generate an emotional response," Mr Diehm said.

"If the community were going to the polls, we would be required to provide detailed information so people could understand what the facts are."

Mr Diehm said there was "no overwhelming push" for de-amalgamation in the Fraser Coast.

"At this point in time, conversations around de-amalgamation are not productive, and the council is focussed on bringing stability into the community.

"My opinion on de-amalgamation is irrelevant, it's a matter for the councillors and the community."