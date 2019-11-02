Menu
NEW CHAMPIONS: Fraser Coast under-15 players have been recently selected for Queensland squad representative teams - Maddy Kenny, Leila Steffen, Taryn Knight, Ben Redmond, Ryan Wilcox, Darcy Rumpton, Daniel Mooney and Annelyse Tevant had successful state championships.
Fraser Coast Championship hockey winners

Glen Porteous
2nd Nov 2019 7:15 PM
HOCKEY: Maryborough junior hockey continues to show its growing strength with the success of the under-15 Boys and Girls teams at the recent state championships.

The Fraser Coast Boys won the had put in a gold medal effort to win the State Championships - Division 1 over Brisbane 1, one - nil.

Coach Jye Weller from a previous interview said the success was from the squad's hard work and dedication to win the state championship for the first time.

"It was pretty excellent to win and the 10 weeks of training leading up to the championship paid off,” Weller said.

Ryan Wilcox won Player of the Final and Player of the Tournament.

Ben Redmond won Keeper of the Tournament.

The Girls came second to arc-rivals Brisbane in the final drawing 1-all but heartbreakingly lost in shoot outs 3-4.

Maddy Kenny scored seven goals for the tournament to help earn a state call up.

They will now prepare for the 2020 season.

