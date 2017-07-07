25°
Fraser Coast charity warehouse broken into overnight

Amy Formosa
| 7th Jul 2017 8:54 AM
Police are investigating after a charity warehouse was broken into.
Police are investigating after a charity warehouse was broken into.

A CHARITY warehouse has been broken into overnight Thursday. 

Offenders damaged the rear roller door of a Lifeline warehouse in Tinana.

Maryborough Police Acting Sergeant Marshal Hoggard said unknown offenders cut padlocks off four shipping containers at the property.

He said it was concerning these people were targeting an organisation like this.

"It's extremely disappointing there are some people in our community who seek to steal goods away from those who need our help the most," Acting Sgt Hoggard said.

The incident was reported to police early Friday.

It is unknown at this stage if or what property was stolen.

Police are investigating.

If you have any information that may help, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccrime fraser coast lifeline

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!