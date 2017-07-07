Fraser Coast charity warehouse broken into overnight

Police are investigating after a charity warehouse was broken into.

Offenders damaged the rear roller door of a Lifeline warehouse in Tinana.

Maryborough Police Acting Sergeant Marshal Hoggard said unknown offenders cut padlocks off four shipping containers at the property.

He said it was concerning these people were targeting an organisation like this.

"It's extremely disappointing there are some people in our community who seek to steal goods away from those who need our help the most," Acting Sgt Hoggard said.

The incident was reported to police early Friday.

It is unknown at this stage if or what property was stolen.

Police are investigating.

If you have any information that may help, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.