Covering council elections in troubled times

History will likely show pushing ahead with this election was a grave mistake.

History will likely show pushing ahead with this election was a grave mistake.

Dear valued readers

Just weeks ago it seemed inconceivable that the lead up to the council election would take a backseat to one of the biggest health emergencies in history.

Every day we are facing new challenges and confronted with a world that feels a little bit worse.

Our commitment to bring you the latest on how major events are impacting our community has not changed.

The nature of the recent news cycle however has meant the council election coverage has often been lost amid the breaking coronavirus news.

To make things easier, we've compiled a list of all the stories you might have missed.

This series covers roads, political allegiances, discretionary funds, division, achievement scored cards and plans for helping the local economy when this crisis is over.

History will likely show that not postponing this election was a grave mistake - not only because of the clear threat to our health but also the threat to democracy and the future of our region. We can expect many not to vote at all and a great deal of others to have done so out of duty rather than informed interest.

Still, we will provide rolling coverage of the election while adhering to social distancing. You can follow this here

And while many of us, including this editor, have been angered by the way this vote has been handled given the current situation, now that we are here, perhaps this is something to think about…

When it came time to reluctantly brave what thankfully turned out to be a non-existent pre-polling crowd, to stand behind red tape lines and coat oneself in sanitiser, feelings of discomfort were at least momentarily, overcome by the comforting reminder of who we still are as a country despite the challenges we are facing.

A free people with the privilege of picking our leaders.

In these troubled times, that decision has never been more important.

Jessica Grewal

Editor

The Chronicle team would like to thank our loyal subscribers for supporting local journalism. If you're not a subscriber we currently have a special digital subscription offer where you can access unlimited digital content, as well as the daily digital editions of the paper, for just $1 for the first 28 days.

WHAT YOU GET

Not only does this subscription give you access to the best local stories, but also the best stories from The Courier-Mail and other regional titles.

You'll be the first to hear about the latest coronavirus developments as well as business openings and closures, what's going in our local courts and council elections, job opportunities and more.

You'll also get access to email and app alerts on big breaking police and crime stories.

ENJOY YOUR DIGITAL EDITION AND NEWS APP

Your subscription also gives you access to the full digital edition of the paper - so you can read it just as you would the printed version.

That means you can sit back with your tablet or phone and flip through the paper at your leisure.

You also get access to our app where you can follow topics of interest to ensure that when new articles are published you are notified about them.

Just go to the Apple app store or Google Play for Android devices and search for Fraser Coast Chronicle.

Make sure you ensure notifications are enabled, so you can receive app alerts to your phone as soon as important breaking news is published.

A morning and afternoon email newsletter will also ensure you're up to date with the best of our local stories.

STAY INFORMED ON FACEBOOK

You can also get all the latest news directly to your news feed by liking and following the Fraser Coast Chronicle page. Make sure you change your settings to see posts from us first so you don't miss out.

Here you can participate in debates with other readers, send a story tip or message to our journalists and join in the fun of our weekly 'best of Fraser Coast' series, where each Monday night we ask for nominations of our best bakeries, restaurants, pubs and more.

While we all face anxious times, be assured, that as we have been for 160 years, we're for you.