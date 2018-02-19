The Fraser Coast Chronicle is for you

WE’RE FOR YOU: Today we renew our commitment to you, our loyal readers, and to the entire Fraser Coast

WE'RE FOR YOU: Today we renew our commitment to you, our loyal readers, and to the entire Fraser Coast
Valerie Horton

HOW many organisations have a mantra that rings as true today as when it was first uttered more than 150 years ago?

Not many businesses in this region are that old, which makes the heritage and reason for being a part of the Fraser Coast Chronicle something extraordinary.

When William Swain Roberts and Joseph Robinson bought the Maryborough Chronicle and Wide Bay and Burnet Advertiser from Charles Hardie Buzacott just three years after the first paper went to press, they established an ethos which has remained for 158 years.

It was in 1863 when the two men declared the Chronicle would "reflect the community's wants and opinions while boldly and distinctly enunciating our own views".

We're the same today, because we're still for you.

Although the technology has drastically changed to now 24-hour access on the website and mobile app, the Chronicle has remained true to its goals of always demanding better for the Fraser Coast, to give a voice to those in our cities and towns and to remain a trusted news source.

We've celebrated the wins, lamented the losses, shared the town's evolution and mourned the tragedies.

We have been there every step of the way.

Today we renew our commitment to you, our loyal readers, and to the entire Fraser Coast.

We are grateful to have the honour to be your paper.

We are grateful to deliver the news that matters to you when you need it.

We are proud of the way we cover local events happening around the region. Alistair Brightman

We've come a long way since 1860.

Our newspaper lands on your lawns every morning - and that's where it used to end.

Today that's just the beginning.

Our newsrooms across Maryborough and Hervey Bay have transformed into a 24-7 multi-platform operation that breaks news as it happens and tells those stories in ways the likes of William Swain Roberts and Joseph Robinson would never have imagined.

Yet it's not just about bringing you the breaking news.

As the region's biggest media organisation, we understand that's not enough.

We also have a role in championing our community, to fight for justice and hold those who lead our region to account.

We're for making life better for those who choose to live here, in this region where the waters are crystal clear, the sand is white, the buildings tell stories of yesteryear, and majestic giants visit our waters each year.

Our history is rich but our people even richer in community spirit.

We're for backing the battlers, whether they're from Tiaro or Torbanlea. We're for exposing our community's weak points, to ensure our home isn't just picture perfect, but a place where families can build a prosperous life.

We will never accept that the region's best years have gone by, but are ahead of us. That's a future we will fight for.

We're for demanding better hospitals and health facilities as our region's infrastructure struggles to keep up with the population growth throughout the last decade.

We're for shining a light on the areas in need of improvement, for voicing the tragic road death statistics on the Bruce Hwy, our main thoroughfare to the north and south, as we continue a decades-long campaign to have access to the same infrastructure as our metropolitan counterparts.

We're for our towns adapting to change, for understanding that industries and revenue streams for local businesses have to develop. It is reason the Chronicle lobbied and successfully fought for Fraser Coast Regional Council to change RV parking laws which eventually led to Maryborough being RV Friendly certified in 2017.

As much as we are prepared to voice the wrongs, the Chronicle will always stand to sing praise from the rooftops when things are done right.

Whether it's encouraging Fraser Coast Tourism and Events to create an annual music festival or celebrating our region's full and entertaining annual calendar of events.

By the Sea concert, starring John Farnham, Jon Stevens, The Black Sorrows and Ross Wilson. Hervey Bay Seafront Oval - Jon Stevens 'We jammin' around Ladies and gentlemen'. Valerie Horton

The Chronicle stands for and behind the Fraser Coast's first locals, the indigenous Butchulla tribe.

Our campaign "Let's Learn Butchulla" drew international praise and won the United Nations Association Peace Award for the recognition of our region's first people.

We're for the protection of paradise-on-earth, the World Heritage-listed Fraser Island, we're for holding the government to account to ensure the native wildlife and environment exists and flourishes for future generations to experience and appreciate.

Lake McKenzie at Fraser Island. Leanne Standen

We're for the business owners brimming with community pride behind the wheel of worse-for-wear, sticker-covered cars as they depart for adventures unknown in the annual Dunga Derby.

We're for shouting from the rooftops that we are home to the best whale watching experiences in Australia.

The day after whales were first discovered in the waters off Hervey Bay the news appeared in the Chronicle. The growing tourism drawcard has been supported by this newspaper from day dot.

We're for the sports stars who came from humble beginning on the Fraser Coast. For sports greats like women's cricket's Beth Mooney, who continues to smash it out of the park in stadiums across the country.

We're for the endless stunning sunsets and long stretches of cane land, the Heritage City's streets lined with unique architecture and the fishing villages dotted along the coast.

We're for the Fraser Coast, and we're for you.

