Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

CHEAP FUEL: How Coast compares to rest of state

Carlie Walker
by
19th May 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARYBOROUGH was the third cheapest centre in regional Queensland to fill up on fuel last month.

On average, drivers paid 103.8 cents per litre for fuel in the Heritage City during April.

Bundaberg was the cheapest regional centre for fuel, with motorists paying 103.3 cpl.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said record low oil prices in April due to COVID-19 and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, had resulted in cheaper prices at the bowser.

"Bundaberg not only had the cheapest ULP but drivers also enjoyed lower indicative retail margins than the rest of regional Queensland and Brisbane," Ms Smith said.

"So it's pleasing to see fuel companies in Bundaberg and Maryborough passing on savings to drivers.

"While we're not expecting an imminent price rise, oil prices are likely to increase in the coming weeks as COVID-19 restrictions are eased. 

"Any increase will take up to six weeks to flow through to regional Queensland prices, so drivers should make the most of the cheap fuel and fill the tank now."

Ms Smith said regardless of where motorists lived, they should still shop around for the best deal and reward the retailers offering the lowest prices.

"Global factors are out of our control, but we can all choose where we spend our money. So, before you jump in the car make sure you check out a fuel price comparison service, like RACQ's Fair Fuel Finder, to find the best price in near you," she said.

Hervey Bay was far from the cheapest place to buy fuel last month, with an average price of 116.7 cpl for April.

More Stories

coronavirus fcpetrol maryborough petrol
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        250 YEARS ON: How Hervey Bay got its name

        premium_icon 250 YEARS ON: How Hervey Bay got its name

        News Cook's diaries reveal how Hervey Bay got its name

        Bay's grand evolution to city status

        premium_icon Bay's grand evolution to city status

        News Sugar was exported at Urangan before there was a port at Bundaberg

        Country cuppa, day trip can save these towns

        premium_icon Country cuppa, day trip can save these towns

        News Why a simple trip can make a big difference

        Flipping great to be back! Swimmers return to Coast pools

        premium_icon Flipping great to be back! Swimmers return to Coast pools

        News Swimmers returned with a splash to Council’s aquatic centres