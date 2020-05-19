CHEAP FUEL: How Coast compares to rest of state

MARYBOROUGH was the third cheapest centre in regional Queensland to fill up on fuel last month.

On average, drivers paid 103.8 cents per litre for fuel in the Heritage City during April.

Bundaberg was the cheapest regional centre for fuel, with motorists paying 103.3 cpl.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said record low oil prices in April due to COVID-19 and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, had resulted in cheaper prices at the bowser.



"Bundaberg not only had the cheapest ULP but drivers also enjoyed lower indicative retail margins than the rest of regional Queensland and Brisbane," Ms Smith said.

"So it's pleasing to see fuel companies in Bundaberg and Maryborough passing on savings to drivers.



"While we're not expecting an imminent price rise, oil prices are likely to increase in the coming weeks as COVID-19 restrictions are eased.



"Any increase will take up to six weeks to flow through to regional Queensland prices, so drivers should make the most of the cheap fuel and fill the tank now."



Ms Smith said regardless of where motorists lived, they should still shop around for the best deal and reward the retailers offering the lowest prices.



"Global factors are out of our control, but we can all choose where we spend our money. So, before you jump in the car make sure you check out a fuel price comparison service, like RACQ's Fair Fuel Finder, to find the best price in near you," she said.

Hervey Bay was far from the cheapest place to buy fuel last month, with an average price of 116.7 cpl for April.