Fraser Coast clear winner as holiday trends change

CHANGING trends in the way Aussies holiday has made the Fraser Coast the clear winner as more people opt for bushwalks and national parks instead of casinos and theme parks.

Tourism Research Australia National Visitor Survey data, to be released today, reveals the Fraser Coast led the state for tourism growth in the 2017-18 financial year.

The Fraser Coast had the strongest burst, a 29 per cent rise in visitors to 740,000 people, the Toowoomba region which rose 10 per cent to more than 2 million holiday makers and the Capricorn region which had more than 1 million visitors - up 6 per cent.

It's clear Australians have shifted from the traditional beach holiday to a nature-based getaway.

Tourism Research Australia National Visitor Survey data, to be released today, reveals that the number of Australians visiting national parks and taking bushwalks has increased 14 per cent - up to 12 million people.

ON HOLIDAY: Leroy Simms, from the Sunshine Coast, and local Ashton Smith, and (inset) Ben, 7, Will, 3, and Kim Quinlan visiting from Brisbane. Jessica Lamb

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour described the region as the "perfect destination" .

"Fraser coast offers a unique mix because it has pristine natural areas, amazing experiences whale watching and unique Fraser Island adventures," he said.

"Right now natural experiences are what people are after for their holidays and this is why we are appealing."

Mr Seymour said a key strategy for local tourism was to extend the stay of tourists by visitor information centres pushing more of the region's treasures.

"For example if they come into Hervey Bay we tell them about Maryborough or Fraser Island," he said.

"Sports tourism is also great for the region as last week we had the state under 15 hockey championships and this week we have the Joeys Mini World Cup.

"These huge influx of visitors keep our restaurants full, accommodation packed and creates jobs.

"To attract state and national events and sporting groups you need to have the proper facilities which is where our long term investment into the sports precinct will pay off.

"Tourism is so important for the coast a lot of jobs depend on it which is why we are working so hard to promote it."

Tait Hawkins, Kirrily Allt, Kianah Allt, Lasharn Allt, Karly Hawkins, Brad Hawkins, Sharnel Allt and Bailey Hawkins visitng from the Gold Coast and Brisbane Jessica Lamb

There has been a drop in the number of Australian visitors to the Gold Coast staying at least one night, the first in about five years, while the regions are picking up the slack.

They're spending up big while doing so, splashing out $17 billion in Queensland in the 2017-18 financial year while on holidays at home.

But people looking to unwind on holidays are spending less time at theme parks casinos and night clubs.

Theme park trips were down 1 per cent to 1.38 million people while Australian holiday makers headed to the casino for a punt fell a whopping 26 per cent to just 671,000 people.

Visitors to the Coast staying at least one night fell more than 1 per cent to 3.49 million people, even though day trips remain strong.

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said Aussies holidaying at home meant more jobs in the industry.

"Our natural beauty is one of our greatest assets and it's great to see Australians are fully taking advantage of the natural diversity our country has to offer," he said.

"More Aussies holidaying in our own backyard teamed with record spending is a great boost for Australian businesses and helps contribute to a stronger economy."

Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones said it was a record number of Australians visiting the sunshine state.

"This is a great result for Queensland's tourism industry but we need to invest in this sector to ensure we remain ahead of the curve in decades to come," she said.