Closing down sale at Esplanade clothing store

Neville O'Sullivan - owner Mensland at Torquay. Closing his business at the end of June.

A MENS clothing store on Hervey Bay's esplanade is closing its doors for the final time, after 40 years in business.

Neville and Cheryl O'Sullivan, owners of Hervey Bay Mensland in Torquay, say their customer numbers have halved in the last two years, and now they have no choice but to shut up shop and retire.

"We've been trying to sell for the last three years and we haven't been able to," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"Our lease on the shop is up this year, and we've decided to retire."

Mr O'Sullivan said he had noticed the amount of shoppers declining since Stockland's Hervey Bay shopping centre in Urraween was re-furbished about two years ago, and online shopping became more popular.

"It's sad, and we're not the only ones that have closed up shop recently," he said.

"It's sad when shops that have been here for a long time [close], but it's just how it is - it's a matter of just moving on."

The O'Sullivans have owned the clothing shop for 15 years, and Mr O'Sullivan said if he and his wife were not in a position to retire, they would go broke.

"We're going out on our own terms," he said.

"We've enjoyed our time, but it's time to go."

Mensland will be closing its doors for the final time at the end of June, and will be hosting a 30% off sale on all stock until then.