Fraser Coast community comes together to buy trike for boy

WITH a bright smile, Josh Morris raced over to his new red trike yesterday, beaming at everyone who had made the occasion possible.



Overcoming his nerves, he rode around the grounds at Torbanlea Race Track while his proud sister Rebecca Kloft watched on.



Josh, who has Down syndrome, had longed for a bike of his own.



But after falling off a bicycle a couple of times, he became wary and it was clear he needed a bike to suit his needs.



Ricky Rowlands, one of the people behind the fundraising efforts that allowed for the purchase of Josh's brand new trike, said the community had banded together to make it happen.



The trike, priced at $1050, was reduced to $750 by Maryborough's Wilcox Bikes, while several groups, including the Burrum Recreation Reserve, raised the funds to buy the trike for Josh.



"It's amazing," Ms Kloft said. "I'm very emotional, I want to cry."



Josh has plenty more adventures coming up, including being a baton bearer in Maryborough for the Commonwealth Games and auditioning for a movie.

