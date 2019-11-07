Fraser Coast community groups receive funding boost

Caboolture man and former Biggest Loser contestant Joe Medway came first place at Teebar rodeo.

A BIG boost have been given to community groups across the Fraser Coast, with 15 organisations receiving a share of $71,000.

At its October meeting the council approved grants under Round 1 of the Community Projects scheme and Round 1 of the Community Events scheme.

“The grants ensure that the region’s community groups are well supported and able to provide the facilities they need or organise their events to ensure we are a vibrant community focused on cultural diversity and community participation,” Cr Paul Truscott said.

Under Round 1 of the Community Projects Program Council allocated $51,300 to 15 groups, including Christian Youth Camps Pialba, with the organisation receiving $5000 to install assisted access to a function room.

Hervey Bay Art Society received two computers worth $4850 and Volunteer Marine Rescue Hervey Bay received funding for four computers worth $5000.

Hervey Bay Historical Society Museum Association received $2631.50 for a concrete pad for a shade shed.

Riding for Disabled Maryborough, was given $5000 for a 7000 gallon rainwater tank and two shade carports.

Hervey Bay Surf Lifesaving Club received $5000 for a side-by-side vehicle.

Football Maryborough received $5000 for the installation of shade.

The Teebar Show and Sports Association received $5000 for the popular Teebar Show, Campdraft and Rodeo, set to be held on June 13 next year.

Hervey Bay Woodcraft Club received $1760 for an air conditioner.