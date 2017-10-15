Fraser Coast community leader remembered for his big heart

HE was a man with an infectious laugh and a big heart.



For more than 50 years, Trevor Cecil was actively involved in enriching the quality of life of Fraser Coast residents through sport, community service, the arts, education and aged care.



Mr Cecil, a real estate agent and auctioneer by profession, was the longest serving Hervey Bay Rotarian and a founding member of Hervey Bay Air Sea Rescue.



An avid sportsman, Mr Cecil was president of the Maryborough Clay Target Club and founder of the Bay to Bay Yacht Race.



As well as being awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship and International Presidents Citation from Rotary for his work raising funds for the Fraser Island Ambulance Station and Hospital House at the Hervey Bay Hospital, Mr Cecil was also a long-serving member of the Building Committee for both Masters Lodge and the Blue Nurse's Centre.



In 2014, Mr Cecil was named the Fraser Coast's Citizen of the Year.



He was integral in the establishment of the Hervey Bay Sailing Club and was one of the first life members.



His daughter Alaina Westaway said today would have been her dad's 72nd birthday.



He died unexpectedly on Saturday surrounded by family and his close friend, Dellyse Harper, after he suffered a stroke.



Mr Cecil had three children, Darren, Alaina and Matthew.



He also had four grandchildren, including Alaina and her husband Mark's children, Isabelle, 18, Caitlin, 16, and Charlotte, 9.



Matthew and his partner, Erin, recently welcomed a little boy, Noah.



Alaina said her dad was proud as punch when he met his grandson, just days before he passed.



"Our family is thrilled he got to meet his grandson."



Mr Cecil is also survived by his younger brother, Graham.



His friend and fellow member of the region's real estate fraternity Bruce Sprake said Mr Cecil would be remembered for his jovial nature and his infectious laugh.



"He was larger than life," Mr Sprake said.



He said Mr Cecil was very well regarded in the community.



"He's been in real estate for many years, he's well respected in the real estate industry," he said.



"I've known him since the days we played hockey together. He was one grade below me at Maryborough High.



"He was a man of many talents. That's how I'll remember him."



Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft said Mr Cecil was a character.



"What a delightful community person," he said.



"He was a well-loved local character who will really be missed."



Cr Loft said Mr Cecil would be remembered for his many contributions to the Fraser Coast community.



"He brought so much enjoyment to so many people."

