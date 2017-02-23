Fraser Coast community loses one of its champions

WHEN Denis Dack saw a need in his community, he was the first one to do something about it.



The 81-year-old Urraween man died on February 15, but his legacy will live on, both through the organisations for which he carried out tireless volunteer work and through his loving and devoted family.



During his life, Mr Dack worked as a police officer and ran everything from PCYCs to boxing clubs, joined the volunteer fire brigade and gave his time and raised a huge amount of money in support of Meals on Wheels.



He was the coach for the Australian boxing team that travelled to New Zealand for the Commonwealth Games.



Even when he suffered a heart attack and had to be flown to Brisbane in 2007, he was thinking of the wellbeing of his community and other people.



His beloved wife Wendy and his son were left on the other side of a wire fence with rain pouring down as he was loaded into a plane.



It was then he decided to raise funds to build a patient transfer facility in Hervey Bay to provide a comfortable place for sick people and their families to rest.



He raised $300,000 to make the idea a reality and he told the Chronicle at the time he was amazed by the generosity of the region.



In 2012, he received an Order of Australia Medal that recognised more than 50 years of service to the community.



His son Marc said even in death his dad was thinking of the organisations he loved.



Instead of flowers, he asked that donations be made to Meals on Wheels.



"That personifies who he was," Marc said.



While his community service was a huge part of his father's legacy, Marc said as far as Denis was concerned, family was always his number one priority.



Born on October 28, 1935, in Kurri Kurri, near Newcastle, Denis was the eldest son of Walter and Myrtle Dack.



He was a police officer for almost 40 years and later owned a business at Burrum Heads named Dack's Diner.



He married Wendy in Sydney on July 6, 1957 and they had four children, Anthony, Marc, Kim and Peter.



They have 10 grand- children and nine great grandchildren, with one on the way.

