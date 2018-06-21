Fraser Coast community remembers Con Souvlis

Con Souvlis at the launch of his life story, 'King Con' written by Toni McRae.

CON Souvlis died aged 92 on Saturday and the Chronicle has since been inundated with tributes for the late business giant, war veteran and philanthropist.

Sue Brooks: "Con was the very best of men. He embodied the heart and soul of philanthropist. He gave so much to this community. I am sure the list would be longer than ever. Farewell Con and thank you. A true gentleman.”

Cheryl Estreich: "I would like to see a memorial built in his honour, Con has done more for this region and its people, more than any other that I know.”

Erica Suter: "Very much an icon, I hope some sort of memorial is done in his honour.”

Adrian Birko: "Blessings be to Con and his lovely family.”

Christine Binns: "RIP beautiful man, You gave so much.”

Carlie Walker: "RIP Con.”

Roslyn Macdonald: "This man, Con, has done so much for Australia and especially the Fraser Coast. Heaven has just received a very special, caring and giving man. RIP.”

BM Macca: "When I first arrived in Hervey Bay, I was in his furniture shop, he asked if he could help me, I said that I just like looking at beautiful things, he took me by the arm and stood me in front of a big mirror, he said there you are... he made my day... Forever in our Hearts Con.”

Cathy Hart: "So sad to hear, RIP Con, you will be missed and were loved by many here in the bay for your kindness and generosity.”

Kylie Graham: "So sad to hear this, he was a lovely, lovely man! Helped many, many people and his community. Rest In Peace dear man! I thank you for being so kind to me and my family!”

Jo Baker: "92 years old what a marvellous legacy this fine gentleman has left behind. Thank you for service to our country Con and thank you to all your services to the community of Hervey Bay... Condolences to all your family and friends xx Your mentoring will be greatly missed I'm sure xx”

Maria Clare: "I really enjoyed reading Con's story in 'Faces that Shaped a Region' by the Fraser Coast Chronicle. He saw the potential in Hervey Bay.”

Gaye Ah Quay: "Con you were a great man I think of you lots you were always there to help with any fundraising to re home lost or unwanted pets, I always enjoyed our coffee and chats. RIP my friend love and hugs to your family x”

Norm Barrett: "Rest in Peace now old mate. Proud to have known you. Know that you were widely loved and respected by the community. You did a tremendous service to Australia and especially the Fraser Coast community.”

Veronique Canellas: "So sad to hear this. Thank you for your service and for always having the time to chat and making the Hervey Bay community a better one. Our sincerest condolences to your family and friends. RIP Con.”

Christine Hogan: "Such a beautiful soul... now up there with his long-term war veteran mate, former local Tom Cox. RIP Con... What a great legacy you have left behind.”

Jenette Lukacs: "Such sad news, he helped us in our younger years and always grateful for it. RIP Con and condolences to the family xx”

Sandy Taylor: "He was an amazing man- sure helped us- and loved doing so- he got great pleasure from having you and us and the horses - It was as much fun for him having you kids and your horses out there at his own home- He truly was a wonderful giving caring man.”

Cheryl Whyte: "Con your legacy will live on...Thank You for the Book You so Generously gave Brian..We loved having those chats with You in store...RIP....xo”

Susette Ann: "Thank you for your service Con...time to stand down..you have serviced your nation well..we are proud of you...may your community service be remembered..”

Peter Doré: "This wonderful man has passed, but his legacy and his legend will remain. RIP, Con. It was a pleasure to have met you.”

Debbie Joynson: "Very sad to hear this news, Con's generosity will be sadly missed in the bay community.”

Julie Braddock: "Omg good bye but you've left such a legacy to this region.”

Geneal Hohn Kershaw: "Very sad news. One man with one huge heart. Rip Con.”

Wendy Jane: "Beautiful man. Always had a smile and time for a chat. Achieved so much. God bless.”

Su-lin Spencer: "Condonlances to the family. What a character Con was and a generous and community minded man.”

Vicki Belgrove: "R.I.P Con. Condolences to his family. A sad day for Hervey Bay.”

Bronwyn Tribe: "Very sad, no more kisses from Con. Condolences to the family.”

Ray Turner: "Farewell to a mate and boss...R.I.P Con. Condolences to the Souvlis family.”

Lonnie Taylor: "He will definitely be missed by us all at baycrest rest easy con.”

Alan McDonald: "This man had respect for the Vietnam Vets, thank you Con, R.I.P.”

Barrie Sibson: "I am so sorry. He was a legend here on the Bay.”

Michelle Smith: "So sad to hear. Kind hearted man. RIP. Condolences to his family.”

Helen Spottiswood: "So very sad RIP Con condolences to your beautiful family xo.”

Mardi Clancy: "RIP. A remarkable man who will be truly missed. Condolences to his family.”

Pat Pearson: "Wonderful man the bay will miss him RIP Con.”

Yvonne Mason: "Rest In Peace Con... love the story's you shared.”

Veronica Theuerkauf: "I first met con over 50 yrs ago .he always remembered people's names.”

Sonia Whibley: "I only spoke to him about a month ago, a Lovely Man, Yes he will be Missed. RIP Con xo”

David Taylor: "He was a very generous man and a humble person. R.i.p.con”

Kerrianne Peacan: "R.i.p Con, you'll be sadly missed by many.”

Lionel Kershaw: "RIP beautiful man as I have heard so many kind gestures you have done, you should be given a real proper send off. See you again one day.”

Sue Frankland: "A real hero of the people now an angel in heaven.”

Eros Charalambous: "So very very sad to hear. Con was so kind to me and my family, we all thought the world of him.”

Janet Spann: "RIP Con you will be missed. Such a genuine lovely man who did sooo much for Fraser Coast”

Jess Power: "RIP Con condolences to his family sad day for Hervey Bay from Ray n Jess Power.”

Jess Chorley: "Condolences to his family and a big loss to the community.”

Lisa Stefani: "RIP Con Souvlis. Sincere condolences to all of his family and friends.”

Caitlin Martin: "So sorry to hear. What a great man he was! RIP Con, condolences to the family xx”

Tina Driscoll: "Loved hearing his story's, sorry to hear sadly missed.”

Curly Davis: "Condolences to the family.”

Anna Tattam: "Climpson RIP Con, what a lovely kind and generous Man you were, Condolences to all the Souvlis Family.”

Johanna Miller: "R.I.P Con such a lovely man, you will be missed.”

Roxanne Fonseka: "So sad to hear RIP Con , hugs and thoughts to his family at this very sad time.”

Rhonda Weston: "I worked for Con over 50 years ago. Hervey Bay Marine Centre. A life well lived and a local hero. R.I.P.”

Jo Kennedy: "Condolences to the family.”

Chantel Louise: "Rip such a lovely man loved a chat every time we went into the shop.”

Mark Hollands: "Sorry to hear about Con ,we remember him well. Condolences to his families.”

Leith Wanless: "Such a lovely man. Condolences to the family xxx”

Kris Herron: "What a legacy he has made to both here and the Country. RIP.”

Maria Lim Barker: "Very sorry to hear the loss of a great man. RIP . You'll be missed by many x.”

Dorothy Daniell: "RIP. Con you will be missed by a lot of people .You were a lovely generous man.”

Larissa Ey: "RIP Con Souvlis he was a lovely man.”

Natalie Sloan: "Very sad day for the bay.”

Lauren Jarrett: "Very sad to hear he will be missed by alot of people.”

Cindy Harrap-Nelson: "R.I.P Mr Souvlis. Wonderful icon of our beautiful town.”

Jane Comloquoy Hanson: "R.I.P. Con...he will be missed by many.”

Rhonda Johnson: "RIP your we're a wonderful giving man.”

Helen Bryant: "Rip Con fly with the angels.”

Kaz Anderson: "Respects to such a generous man.”

Emmy Turner: "Sad news. RIP Con. Condolences to all the family.”

Leslie King: "Such sad news. RIP Con. Condolences to his family.”

Emma Jane Thomson: "Rip u were a lovely man.”

Wendy Spurway: "RIP Con. I truly lovely and generous man.”

Brenda Robinson: "RIP Con A big loss for Hervey Bay.”

Wendy Ballinger: "RIP Con you will be sorely missed.”

Zjena Kljinskovic: "Omg. What a character. He will be missed.”

Liz Wilson: "What sad news. An icon of Hervey Bay. RIP Con.”

Vicki Harvey: "So sad lovely man.”