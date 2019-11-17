Menu
Howard Community Christmas Carnival - (L) Belinda, Archie and Trent Humberstone.
Fraser Coast community rocks on Burrum Christmas Carnival

Glen Porteous
by
17th Nov 2019 5:00 PM
IT WAS not a silent night last Saturday when the Burrum District Community Centre at Howard rocked on with its annual Christmas Carnival.

President of Howard Community Centre Faye Whiffin said everyone had a great time at the community, family-friendly and cost effective event.

"There was about 2000 people from around the Fraser Coast who turned up to have a bit of Christmas fun,” Faye said.

One of the main events of the carnival was Santa who got a police escort while on a Harley Davidson motorbike and other bike riders were dressed the part as elves.

The night's entertainment was provided by Phoebe Jay and Jack Viliojen who sang a variety of hit music and country classics.

There were market stalls, rock climbing, Rex the Dinosaur, laser tag, jumping castle and a magician.

The much anticipated fireworks display was cancelled due to the fire ban.

There was however a glow dance competition to replace the fireworks.

But within 20 minutes of the carnival closing., there was a downpour of rain to help give the region much needed water.

