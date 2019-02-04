Fraser Coast community urged to dob in a dealer

IT COULD be your co-worker, a friend or a neighbour.



It could even be your partner.



If you know a drug dealer, Crime Stoppers wants you to phone up and dob them in.



Yesterday Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour and Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford gathered outside Hervey Bay Cultural Centre to launch the Dob in a Dealer program, encouraging members of the public to do their bit in the fight against drugs in their community.



Members of the Hervey Bay Crime Stoppers Volunteer Area Committee were also on hand to support the cause.



Det Insp Pettiford said information from the public was vital in combating all kinds of crimes, including drugs.



"Without the public we couldn't do our job, we couldn't make arrests and we couldn't fight this drug crime in general, whether it be traffickers in dangerous drugs, suppliers of dangerous drugs or those people who choose to use and possess dangerous drugs."



About 500 tips have been reported to Crime Stoppers regarding the Hervey Bay area in the past year, resulting in about $50,000 worth of drugs being taken off our streets.



Det Insp Pettiford said marijuana was one of the main substances police discovered on the Fraser Coast, with ice also being seen as an area of concern.



He said members of the public did not need to fear retribution if they contacted Crime Stoppers to share information, because they could choose to remain anonymous.



"Every little piece of information helps."



Mr Pitt said it was an opportunity for the community to get involved in cracking down on crime, especially the scourge of drugs.



"In this district you know that ice is a real problem," he said.



He said the Federal Government had allotted $1 million to the program last year and was committed to continuing the initiative.



Cr Seymour said fighting back against drugs was vital to making people feel safe in the community.



"When you're a victim of crime or when you see crime in your neighbourhood it affects all aspects of your life.



"That's why Crime Stoppers is so important, that's how you can be part of the police's actions to make our community safer."



Karl Adolfsen, chairman of the Hervey Bay Crime Stoppers Volunteer Area Committee, said he had decided to become a member of the group after failing victim to a break-in in which cash, a laptop and a vehicle were stolen from his home.



He said the group's role involved fundraising and spreading awareness regarding crime prevention.



To contact Crime Stoppers, call 1800 333 000.

