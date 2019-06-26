Menu
Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chairs of the Community Reference Groups from around the region including Maryborough's Kylie Nitz and Hervey Bay's Terry Meehan.
Fraser Coast community voices in health service planning

Jessica Lamb
by
26th Jun 2019 9:21 AM
MARYBOROUGH'S Kylie Nitz and Hervey Bay's Terry Meehan have re-confirmed their roles as chairs of the region's Community Reference Groups.

The groups provide feedback from local patients and residents into Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service to help with future planning.

WBHHS established the CRGs across the Wide Bay as part of its broader strategy of engaging with the community.

Hervey Bay and Maryborough are among the towns to have their own groups.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Peta Jamieson said CRGs played a vital role in helping WBHHS shape the provision of future health services to their local communities.

"WBHHS's strategic plan Care Comes First... Through Patients' Eyes sets out an overarching purpose of delivering patient-centred, high-quality health care for the people of Wide Bay," she said.

"To achieve a patient-centred model of health care, WBHHS has to actively engage its community by taking on its feedback and ensuring it is planning services that meet the community's needs both now and into the future.

"Our CRGs are one of the ways we engage because they serve as a direct link to the community.

"Our chairs and their fellow CRG members provide that community network which offers real and unfiltered feedback about where we are succeeding and where we can improve.

"The CRG members and their networks also enable us to promote important messages back into the community - whether it is a new service being developed or about infrastructure projects being delivered."

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders commended the CRGs for strengthening how the WBHHS consulted with his community.

"Patients and families value the opportunity to give their feedback and engage with decision-makers," Mr Saunders said.

Other chairs of the CRGs across the region are:

  • John Zahl, Gayndah
  • Margaret Kelly, Mundubbera
  • Les Hotz, Monto
  • John O'Brien, Biggenden
  • John Bowen, Mt Perry
  • Dorothy (Dot) Hamilton, Eidsvold
  • Still confirming, Childers
  • Pam Mackie, Discovery Coast
  • Rowan Bond, Bundaberg
  • Glennis Goodman, Gin Gin

