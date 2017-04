FRASER Coast sports comps are on hiatus for Easter.

Hervey Bay Netball return next Saturday as Flames face Breakaways and Bullets take on Cosmos Eclipse.

In the Wide Bay League, Doon Villa and United Warriors host games against Bargara and Sunbury respectively. United's women will face United Park Eagles.

Hervey Bay Seagulls will host rugby league on Sunday, April 23, with all three Fraser Coast teams in action, with Bay Power to host a QFA Wide Bay Sunshine Coast double header on April 25.