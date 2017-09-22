Fraser Coast could be major hub for drone industry

BEN Robertson knows the drone industry will soar on the Fraser Coast.

The CASA-certified drone pilot said the region has the potential to become a major hub for the budding aviation industry.

He said detailed surveying models and maps could be returned to contractors in about two days, compared to weeks using traditional methods.

"The technology with drones is moving at an astounding rate; what was cutting edge about three years ago now seems outdated,” Mr Robertson said.

Aviation councillor Paul Truscott thinks along similar lines, saying the council has the potential to use drones to maintain agricultural land and carry out structural inspections.

"I want to see what we have to offer on the Fraser Coast, and see if we can get the region recognised as a hub for drones,” Cr Truscott said.

A council report on opportunities for the industry is being prepared after a motion was unanimously carried on September 6.