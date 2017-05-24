Fraser Coast council hands over new vehicle to SES

The council has handed over a new vehicle to the Fraser Coast's State Emergency Service group.

A FEW years ago the Fraser Coast's State Emergency Service had one of the oldest fleets of cars in Queensland.

But over the past four years, hundreds of thousands has been spent by the Fraser Coast Regional Council to update the fleet and local SES controller Robert Biram said the group now has one of the newest fleets in the state.

The SES received the new car just before Wednesday's council meeting, with the keys being handed over by councillor Rolf Light, whose portfolio includes disaster management.

He estimated the council had spent about $400,000 in the past four years updating the vehicles used by the SES.

"We've just about got a complete new fleet of cars," Mr Biram said.

CLICK HERE TO KEEP UP TO DATE WITH FRASER COAST REGIONAL COUNCIL STORIES AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC

He praised the council for purchasing the vehicles for the SES and ensuring the group had the means to assist the Fraser Coast during the toughest of times.

"The council are looking after us really well. Rolf has done a marvelous job of getting us new vehicles.

"He's seen a need and he's actively filled it, which is really good."

The latest car, a $50,000 Holden Colorado dual cab ute, would be a welcome addition, he said, with plenty of extras to assist the group as they carried out their duties.

The volunteers have been on hand to help the Fraser Coast community through every emergency and disaster, from flooding in Maryborough to damage caused by storms and searching for missing people.

Cr Light said it was exciting to be presenting the SES with another new vehicle.

"We are very determined in this council, through our disaster management levy of $11, to give the best equipment to our volunteers.

"Our volunteer SES deserves the best and they will get the best."