Fraser Coast council issues cyclone Debbie warning

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has issued a warning to road users, with low level flooding expected across the region as a result of tropical cyclone Debbie.

The cyclone is expected to make its way south between now and Saturday and it is anticipated up to 200mm of rain could fall across the Fraser Coast region in coming days.

"Given the predictions we should expect nuisance flooding as low lying roads are cut," Local Disaster Management Group Chairman Cr Stuart Taylor said.

"At this stage we are expecting rivers and streams across the region to rise, and perhaps cause some low level flooding.

"From the information we have now, the rainfall predictions are for between 25 and 50mm on Wednesday, between 50 and 100mm on Thursday and back down to between 15 and 25mm on Friday.

"Be careful on the roads as conditions can change rapidly. Please stay safe on the roads and limit travel if possible."

To keep up-to-date with information from the BoM go to www.bom.gov.au/cyclone/ and stay tuned for media broadcasts.