Maryborough Bears AFL juniors (L) Reuben O'Brien, Chase Dahan and Max O'Brien waiting to get back on the field after the pandemic. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Community

Sporting clubs offered virus lifeline

BRENDAN BOWERS
4th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
SPORT: The Fraser Coast Regional Council has opened the 2019-20 COVID-19 (coronavirus) Support Program - Community and Sporting grants program to help local clubs and community groups through the pandemic crisis.

"The coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions introduced to slow the spread of the virus have had a major impact on our community groups and sporting clubs," Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said.

The program is offering grants of up to $10,000 to eligible sporting and community groups that have been adversely affected.

"These clubs are the backbone of our community and I can understand their disappointment as they have had to cancel events," Cr Seymour said.

"In many cases the loss of these events has been a double blow as in many cases these events were also many organisations' major fundraisers.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council wants clubs to continue planning so that they can stage events when restrictions are lifted. Deputy Mayor Darren Everard encouraged clubs to apply.

Applications can be made online via the Fraser Coast Regional Council website. www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/grants until 4pm on April 30.

For details phone 1300 794 929 during business hours or email grants@frasercoast.qld.gov.au and quote your submission number.

