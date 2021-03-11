Fraser Coast council to get $16m boost for projects

More than $16 million will be provided to the Fraser Coast Regional Council by the State Government’s Works for Queensland program as part the plan for economic recovery after COVID.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders welcomed the announcement.

“This is great news for the Maryborough electorate and for our region’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr Saunders said.

“Another round of Works for Queensland will allow Fraser Coast council to deliver more jobs and build or upgrade their council infrastructure through this gold class program.

“We’ve already seen the program deliver great things for Maryborough, including a world class waterpark currently under construction.”

Member for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari said the new funding, worth $16.4 million, would build on the region’s economic recovery.

“I know that Fraser Coast has already put previous rounds of funding to good use with 65 projects being funded through Works for Queensland, delivering 418 jobs for locals.

“We’ve already seen Works for Queensland upgrade our piers and resurface our much used and loved rail trail, I’m excited to see what it delivers next.”

Deputy Premier and Minister Local Government Steven Miles announced the allocations for the fourth round of the Works for Queensland program.

“At the last election we committed to bringing back Works for Queensland for a fourth round and today we’re delivering on that commitment,” the Deputy Premier said.

“This is a $200 million pool that will be allocated to councils outside of Queensland’s South East, with the funding improving council infrastructure and delivering local jobs as part of Queensland’s plan for economic recovery.

“So far, Works for Queensland has created more than 21,000 jobs throughout regional Queensland, helping to drive economic recovery where it’s needed the most.”

Local Government Association of Queensland President and Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson said Works for Queensland was an example of what can be achieved when both levels of government worked together to create jobs and improve local communities.

“This program’s success comes from its targeted focus on funding projects that can be rolled out quickly to provide opportunities and improved facilities for local communities,” Mayor Jamieson said.

“Councils have strongly supported the continuation of Works for Queensland and we welcome the release of this new round of the program at a time when job-creation has never been more important.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the Queensland Government to maintain this program into the future.”

Eligible projects range from roadworks to town beautification, parks and playground upgrades, renewable energy installations, tourism, water and safety.

Project submissions close on April 9.