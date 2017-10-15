Fraser Coast creatives get new home to hone talents

CREATIVE CENTRE: Fraser Coast Creative Space opening with artist Akos who painted the mural on the outside of the building with guests at the opening.

CREATIVE CENTRE: Fraser Coast Creative Space opening with artist Akos who painted the mural on the outside of the building with guests at the opening. Alistair Brightman

HERVEY Bay's former Stegbar office has been transformed into a new space for artists to hone their creative talents.

The town's new creative space, opened near the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre on Friday, was created to provide a space for dedicated artists to pursue their activities.

It features a mural painted by Hungarian artist Akos Juhasz, displaying the famous works of Picasso, Gustav Klimt, Johannes Vermeer and Van Gogh.

Councillor David Lewis said the new building would be made available for hire to artists and community or school groups.

OPENED: Cr David Lewis officially opens the new art space on the corner of Main Street and Old Maryborough Road. Alistair Brightman

"We have a wonderful building for cultural displays, but there was nowhere artists could unleash their creativity,” Cr Lewis said.

"Council bought the former Stegbar office building... for other reasons, but when we learned our artists were in need, we repurposed the space for them.”

"The space will be made available for hire on a low-cost basis.”

Cr Lewis contributed $16,500 from his Discretionary Fund towards the project.

"A range of professional development workshops for artists will be developed, including core business skills in traditional and online marketing to help artists learn how to promote their work,” Cr Lewis said.

"The building is a busy area where people will easily see what an active space it is.”

The opening comes as good news to the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery's Principal Officer for Arts and Heritage Nicole Duyst.

She said it was an important development to ensure the longevity of the Cultural Centre.

"Hervey Bay is really lacking in the artistic area, and people are really drawn to regional galleries,” Ms Duyst said.

"This building allows them to grow their craft... it's a really important part of the Cultural Centre.”

Mr Juhasz's mural, which took him about three weeks to complete, incorporated gold leaf gliding in its intricate design.

"They (the council) wanted me to do something art related so when someone sees the building the first thing they think is art and that's how I came up with the design,” Mr Juhasz said.

"Even if people don't know the name of the artists, they will recognise the artwork,” he said.

The building is located on the corner of Main St and Old Maryborough Rd near the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre.